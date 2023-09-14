Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $415.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.63 and its 200-day moving average is $380.70.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

