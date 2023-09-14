Cacti Asset Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $147.01 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

