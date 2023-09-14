Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 160 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $416.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.63 and a 200 day moving average of $380.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $392.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

