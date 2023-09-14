Invictus Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1,082.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $360.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

