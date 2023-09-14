Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 29,470 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $48,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 1,806,156 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.