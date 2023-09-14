Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 980 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 377,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

