Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $110.63. 135,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,233. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

