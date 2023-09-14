Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,117 shares of company stock valued at $118,846,792. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $454.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

