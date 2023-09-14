Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $145.48 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

