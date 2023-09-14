Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

