Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $374.21 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

