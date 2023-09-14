Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.98. 110,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,236. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.31.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.