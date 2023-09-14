New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 151,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

