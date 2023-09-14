Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,754 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

