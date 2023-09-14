Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 135,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,958. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

