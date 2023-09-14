Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 10,190 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $466.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

