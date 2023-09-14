Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

