Marotta Asset Management Invests $28.21 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 594,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 6.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 117,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,836. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

