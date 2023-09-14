Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 450,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,109. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

