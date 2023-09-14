Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,071. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.