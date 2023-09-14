Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $26.01 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.99 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

