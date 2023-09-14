Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

