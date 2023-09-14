Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ACWX opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.