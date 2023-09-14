State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,170 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $61,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $926.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $944.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $910.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

