State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,990 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $280,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $874.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

