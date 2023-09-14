State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $220.45 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $220,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.