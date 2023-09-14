State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $342,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $416.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $392.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

