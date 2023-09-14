DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 852,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 486.0% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,210 shares of company stock worth $2,767,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

