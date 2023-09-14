State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $65,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

