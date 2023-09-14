Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

