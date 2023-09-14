Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 13,070 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $67,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $74.86. 1,288,236 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

