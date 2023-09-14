Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144,135 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 407,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.