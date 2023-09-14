Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,424,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. 75,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,624. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.