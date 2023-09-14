Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $560.94. The stock had a trading volume of 119,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,976. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.26. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

