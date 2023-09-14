Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $467,572,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

