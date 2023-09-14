Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,570. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.



