Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.19. 269,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,011. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

