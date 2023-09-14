4,194 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

