Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $308,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 23.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 73.9% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.59. The company has a market capitalization of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

