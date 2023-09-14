Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

