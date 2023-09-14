3,645 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 164.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.30 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

