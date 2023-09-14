Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,212,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RSP stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

