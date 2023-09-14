Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

