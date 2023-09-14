Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 218,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

