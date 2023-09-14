Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.04. 47,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,971. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average of $221.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

