Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.0% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $466.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.