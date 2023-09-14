Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
BSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $13.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
