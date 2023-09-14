Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

BSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

