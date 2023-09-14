Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.32. 645,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

