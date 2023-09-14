Marotta Asset Management Invests $6.96 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.09. The company had a trading volume of 340,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.93 and a 200 day moving average of $391.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

