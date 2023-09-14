Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 2,278 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $405,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

